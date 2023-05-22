Zeller Studio’s next exhibition is “The State Fair Experience,” featuring work from owner Deb Zeller and Jim Clark. The opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at the studio, 1421 Mainstreet in Hopkins.

“The State Fair Experience” revolves around the fine arts department at the Minnesota State Fair and the State Fair in general, as experienced by Clark and Zeller. Clark has been superintendent of the Fair’s fine arts department since 2011 where he created “12:12:12: Twelve Artists, Twelve Hours, Twelve Days.” The program is now known as “Studio: HERE,” but carries the same concept to feature a different Minnesota studio artist at work each day of the fair. Clark filled in for a “Studio: HERE” artist cancellation in 2021.

Tags

Load comments