Zeller Studio’s next exhibition is “The State Fair Experience,” featuring work from owner Deb Zeller and Jim Clark. The opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at the studio, 1421 Mainstreet in Hopkins.
“The State Fair Experience” revolves around the fine arts department at the Minnesota State Fair and the State Fair in general, as experienced by Clark and Zeller. Clark has been superintendent of the Fair’s fine arts department since 2011 where he created “12:12:12: Twelve Artists, Twelve Hours, Twelve Days.” The program is now known as “Studio: HERE,” but carries the same concept to feature a different Minnesota studio artist at work each day of the fair. Clark filled in for a “Studio: HERE” artist cancellation in 2021.
Zeller was a “Studio: Here” participating artist in 2022. In her 12 hours demonstrating, she created twelve portraits. These included an oil painting of Mrs. Minnesota, Mandy Iverson, which took three hours. She then moved on to 30-minute watercolor and charcoal portraits. These portraits included Craig Flor, who is in charge of Grandstand Productions; Dani Vavreck from the MN State Fair Foundation; Mary Chung, executive director of the Minnesota State Fair Foundation; Paul Quast, head of MN Wine Country; Renee Alexander, the newest CEO of the MN State Fair; Ron Knafla, the chief of police at the State Fair; Rachel Rynda, the 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way; Ross Wiggins, police officer in charge of the grandstand; Jerry Hammer, considered the “Face of the State Fair;” Tim Streit, who delivers beer to 23 different sites across the fairgrounds; and Jan Hildebrand, who does all the concessions in the Grandstand.
As superintendent, Clark is responsible for the programming, curation and staffing at the Fine Arts Building. This includes administering the largest juried exhibition in the region. In 2019, he guided the show to a record number of entrants for the fourth year in a row, with more than 2,700 artists submitting work. His responsibilities include hiring and managing a paid seasonal staff of more than thirty people, choosing and hiring 8 art jurors, as well as selecting and contracting 12 invited special exhibition artists. As a curator, he oversees intentional placement and installation of more than 330 works of art in the juried show and the 12 pieces in the special exhibition.
Clark is also the visual arts manager for the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
