Eden Prairie youth are invited to participate in a contest in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Participants ages 18 and younger select one of King’s quotes and express what it means to them through art, writing or audio/video.
Youth are tasked with presenting what actions they can take individually or we can take as a community to not just remember the legacy of King, but to carry his legacy of racial justice forward.
Winners and finalists will be featured on the city’s social media platforms on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Up to four winners will be recognized at the Jan. 19 City Council meeting.
The submission deadline is Sunday, Jan. 10.
