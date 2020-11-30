Luke Kujawa and Michael Jellish, owners of Your Boat Club, were worried the business would sink last spring as club members were asking to cancel memberships during the stay-at-home order. They applied for a government grant of $10,000 to help with potential losses.
That all changed as the weather warmed up and boating was one of the activities families could enjoy safely over the spring and summer during the pandemic. Once that reality sunk in, club memberships sold out and interest in rentals skyrocketed. Your Boat Club had an excellent season. After getting word they were approved for the $10,000 grant, they decided it was time to be the helpers by helping other struggling businesses.
The club designated $20,000 to spend at the small restaurants and bars near 20 of their locations. They are spending $1,000 on gift cards to each of these establishments within walking distance of the club locations. The gift cards are then going to club employees who have then collectively decided to cut up their gift cards.
That way it’s a straight donation to the bar or restaurant. One of those restaurants was Lord Fletchers on Lake Minnetonka, which is closed for the winter months. People can watch the trend happening on the Facebook page with #cutthecard.
The club is still in the process of purchasing gift cards and welcomes others aboard in the hope that spreading the word of this unique way to support the hospitality industry.
