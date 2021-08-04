The Goodyear Blimp made a special stop at the Eden Prairie Flying Cloud Airport July 23 to celebrate Youngstedts’ 50 years in business. Youngstedts, a family-owned-and-operated automotive service business with 12 locations in the western suburbs of Minneapolis and two locations in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, opened its first location in Hopkins in 1971.
There are now three generations working at the company. Original owner, Larry Youngstedt, along with his son, Steve (CEO) and his grandsons Ian (human resources director) and Alex (manager of Maple Grove Car Wash).
Youngstedts Tire & Auto Repair locations include Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Waconia and Wayzata.
Youngstedts celebrated Blimp Week all week with special offers at their tire and auto repair locations as well as getting the community involved with the Goodyear Blimp’s visit to the Eden Prairie Airport.
Employees and special guests had the opportunity to check off “Take a ride on the Goodyear Blimp” from their bucket list. Riders got a glimpse of the Youngstedts locations near the Eden Prairie Airport.
Youngstedts also donated two Goodyear Blimp rides to the Hendrickson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to enrich the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families through the game of hockey. The foundation raised $2,500 for the rides and the winner’s company is going to match the donation.
This particular Goodyear Blimp was the 246-foot-long “Wingfoot Three.” Its gondola seats up to 14 people. The blimp’s maximum weight without helium is 19,780 pounds.
Having debuted in 2018, it is the newest addition to the new Goodyear Blimp fleet.
During its first year, Wingfoot Three delivered aerial coverage for multiple Ohio State and Michigan State NCAA football games, the MLB Home Run Derby and All Star Game programming in Cleveland and the inaugural World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
