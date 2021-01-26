a228NW_BackInClassCUT1.jpeg

A red carpet welcomes Birchview Elementary students back to their classrooms on Jan. 19. Wayzata School District students were sent home for distance learning in November as COVID-19 cases saw a rapid increase in Hennepin County. With cases now declining, the district allowed K-2 students to return to their school for full-time in-person learning beginning Jan. 19. Grades 3-5 are set to return to their classrooms full time starting Monday, Feb. 1. Middle schools will remain in their current distance learning model through at least Jan. 29, which is the end of the first semester. The high school could increase in-person learning experiences under the current modified hybrid model for select courses after the winter break. (Submitted photo)
Birchview Elementary teacher Aaron Benesh takes a selfie with his students, who were welcomed back into the classroom Jan. 19 for in-person learning. (Submitted photo)

