Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series returns Tuesday, March 10, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.
The evening’s presentation is “Facial Surgery: Where Dentistry Meets Medicine”by Dr. Deepak Kademani, an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist who has been practicing for 23 years. Kademani is the chief of staff at North Memorial Medical Center.
Kademani, who sees patients from all over the state and region for complex head and neck problems, will discuss developments in facial surgery and the overlap of dentistry and medicine.
The hour-long presentation will begin 7 p.m. and will be followed by 30-minute roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.
The series of programs is designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.
All programs are offered at no cost and no registration is required.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.