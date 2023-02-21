The executive director of Building Assets, Reducing Risks and supporters visited the Minnesota State Capitol Feb. 15 to testify during the House Education Finance Committee with Chair Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) in support of HF 806, a bipartisan bill requesting funding that would allow 30 additional Minnesota schools to implement the BARR system.

Angela Jerabek, the executive director of the educational organization, began working as grant director for the St. Louis Park School District in 2000, according to LinkedIn. Previously, she worked as a St. Louis Park High School counselor beginning in 1993. She helped implement the system designed to provide a team approach to ensuring students do not slip through the cracks when reaching the high school level. She helped found the BARR Center, spreading the system to more than 200 schools. She has written articles for national publications, and presented at a White House “Evidence in Education Roundtable” in 2016. Rob Metz, former St. Louis Park High School principal, serves as BARR’s deputy director. Other leaders with ties to the St. Louis Park School District include Carrie Jennissen, associated director of special projects for BARR and former career and college readiness employee for the district, and Brad Brubaker, director of secondary schools for the center and a former social studies teacher and track and field coach for the district. Bob Laney, who helped implement the BARR system with Jarabek when Laney worked as St. Louis Park High School principal, is a trainer, presenter and mentor for the organization.

