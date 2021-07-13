Stages Theatre Company returns to live theatre with a special outdoor production of the hit musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” The production will run through Aug. 8 with performances held outdoors at Hopkins’ Downtown Park. The musical comedy based on the Charles M. Schulz Peanuts comic strip is directed by Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett.
“We’re thrilled to be back and I can’t think of a better place to set this much loved musical than outside, where it belongs” said Boren-Barrett. “One of the other unique elements to this show is that we have cast two separate talented, kind, generous and did I mention talented casts of young people.”
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is double cast, featuring all local Twin Cities youth performers ages 12-18. The Joe Cool cast features: Faith Barrett as Violet, Nikolas Bragg as Schroeder, Kimora Collins as Lucy, Aidan Einhorn as Charlie Brown, Maya Haugen as Frieda, Aliyah Irmiter as Marcie, Miles Johnson as Linus, Ella Kozak as Peppermint Patty, Claire Kwiat as Sally, Natalie Mosakowski as Snoopy, Alex Weiner as Pig Pen, and Demetrius Winegarden as Woodstock. The Flying Ace cast features: Emily Anose as Lucy, Luca La Hoz Calassara as Linus, Roman Cecchi as Woodstock, Athan Fischer as Schroeder, Adelyn “Addie” Frost as Peppermint Patty, Aniya Hollie as Sally, Sayer Keeley as Charlie Brown, Anya Panday as Marcie, Madelyn Tax as Frieda, Christina Taylor as Violet, Olivia Trader as Snoopy, and Daniel Untiedt as Pig Pen.
The performance is approximately 60 minutes in length and is recommended for all ages. Visit stagestheatre.org/charlie-brown for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+. Advanced ticket reservation required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.