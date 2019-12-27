Reach for Resources will offer yoga classes for individuals with disabilities, ages 5 and older, on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 7. Classes will be 7-8 p.m. at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive.
The program will include six sessions, running through Feb. 18 with no class Jan. 14. Each class will feature optional, themed attire, such as pajamas, or the 1950s. Advance registration is required and can be completed using the Winter Recreation Registration on the Reach for Resources website, reachforresources.org, under Services and then Adaptive Recreation. Adults may sign up to participate independently while the organization encourages children with disabilities and their parents to plan to participate together. The cost for residents of St. Louis Park is $46.
For more information or to learn about the other adaptive recreation options Reach for Resources offers, call 952-393-4277.
