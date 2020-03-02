The Yiddish Vinkl will present readings from “Fiddler on the Roof (Fidler Afn Dakh)” led by musician Mark Bloom and director Dorothy Marden 10 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
Other participants are Dr. Ralph Levitt, Neal Gosman, Diane Silverman and Ralph Witcoff.
There will be song sheets with favorites from the show for guests to sing along. Light refreshments follow the event. Admission is $5 or free for members.
For more information, visit minneapolisyiddishvinkl.com.
