The Yiddish Vinkl will present an early Festival of Lights celebration, “Happy Hanukah Happenings,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park.
There will be readings, music, a sing-along, interactive games, prizes, and light refreshments. Participants will include Dorothy Marden, Dr. Ralph Levitt, Annalee Odessky, Rita Lusky, Vinkl members and guests.
This light-hearted morning will contain Yiddish and English.
The event is free for members and $5 for guests. Get more information at minneapolisyiddishvinkl.com.
