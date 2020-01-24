Three employees at Yard House, 1665 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, have become certified beer servers through the Cicerone Certification Program.
The program is the industry standard for identifying those with significant knowledge and professional skills in beer sales and service.
To achieve this certification, which is the first level in the program, team members were tested in five areas: keeping and serving beer; beer styles; beer flavor and evaluation; beer ingredients and brewing processes; and pairing beer with food.
Info: yardhouse.com
