Wyn Ray, an 18-year resident of the city of Minnetonka, has announced his candidacy for Minnetonka City Council.
“I am so impressed with our wonderful neighborhoods in Minnetonka, and with our parks, trails, lakes and wetlands,” Ray said. “Minnetonka is an exceptional city, and my primary goal is to protect and preserve our quality of life in this city.”
Ray said he is running for Minnetonka City Council for three primary reasons:
• To protect the safety and public interest in the city
• To endorse positive changes that will benefit the future of Minnetonka
• To seek common ground among people with differing perspectives
A former branch vice president for a prominent real estate company, Ray received numerous honors for his 40-plus years in the realty business. In 2016, he was awarded the national Good Neighbor award by the National Association of Realtors Magazine for work he and his wife, Sunny, did in Ethiopia. That work involved “adopting” Wekin, a village in Ethiopia, where the couple spearheaded the digging of multiple wells for delivering clean water, improved sanitation and better schools.
His early career as an elementary school teacher inspired Ray in 2016 to collect and ship 20,000 books to launch a library in the village of Wekin. For that effort, the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors awarded him the 2018 Heart-of-the-Community Award.
Ray was active for eight years with several of Minnesota’s federal and state prisons, working with a team of volunteers to bring hope to incarcerated men who chose to turn their lives around and return to their home communities as good citizens and neighbors.
“My years in the real estate industry taught me a lot about skills and disciplines that cities need to practice in order to work productively within budgets, manage new developments and manage city growth,” he said.
Ray quotes John Bunyan: “You haven’t lived until you’ve done something for someone who can never repay you.”
“I think that idea is a good mind frame for a city councilperson,” Ray said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.