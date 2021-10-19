A group of St. Louis Park residents have said they intend to support former Councilmember John Basill for his prior city position.
Basill represented Ward 2 on the council beginning in 2002 and ending in Jan. 2010. He still resides in the ward, he said. Because no at-large council positions are on the ballot this year, Basill could only represent his ward if he wins enough votes in Ward 2.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag is the only candidate to file for the seat by the deadline. The council previously appointed Dumalag in Nov. 2020 to replace former Councilmember Anne Mavity, who resigned amid a move to Minneapolis.
St. Louis Park city code states that any write-in candidate for municipal office must notify the city’s chief election officer in writing at least seven days before the election in order for the city to count write-in votes specifically for the candidate. Otherwise, the city will simply tally all write-in ballots together under the label of “undeclared write-in” ballots, according to City Clerk Melissa Kennedy. Votes for a write-in candidate who files a request with the city at least a week in advance would be tallied by the candidate’s name in results with other write-in votes for undeclared candidates appearing separately.
As of an Oct. 14 email, Kennedy said no individuals had made such a written request yet.
Reached for comment via email, Basill wrote, “Various people have informed me of their intent to write me in. If in fact the majority of votes were a write in for me I would accept the position. I will advise the City Clerk.”
