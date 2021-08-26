(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
John Bormes, a Wings of the North board director, draws the winner of the third of six drawings in this years’ sweepstakes. Dave Schlick, of Poulsbo, Washington, won a Garmin Aera 660 GPS valued at $749. The next two drawings at the Eden Prairie air museum are Saturday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 25, followed by the grand prize drawing on Saturday, Oct. 23, when the winner will have a choice between a 1941 Piper J-5 aircraft or $30,000 cash. Details and entry instructions are available online at wotn.org/sweepstakes.
