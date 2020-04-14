World's Largest Raspberry wears a mask

The Hopkins Health & Wellness Center in downtown Hopkins assembled some volunteers April 10 to mask up the World’s Largest Raspberry in an effort to encourage safety and to try to create a little humor and happiness in shadow of the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
“After the last three weeks of gloom and doom, it was nice to see all the smiling faces as people drove and walked by right after we finished putting the mask on the Raspberry,” said Pete L’Allier, clinic director.
The World’s Largest Raspberry, at 15 Eighth Ave. S., was created by the clinic with the help of other businesses and civic groups. The clinic requests that visitors stay in their vehicles or practice appropriate social distancing. (Submitted photo)
