Two upcoming workshops in St. Louis Park will focus on creating environmentally friendly yards.
“Lawns to Legumes: Resilient Yards” is planned 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
It will offer a framework for understanding and creating resilience, covering site planning, raingardens, turf alternatives, trees, other plantings, pollinator habitat and more. It includes information about Lawns to Legumes, a new state program offering grants and other support to help create habitat for the endangered rusty patched bumblebee and other at-risk pollinators.
After a 90-minute presentation, Blue Thumb landscape designers, Hennepin County Master Gardeners, Master Water Stewards, and Lawns to Legumes coaches will provide one-on-one design assistance.
A two-hour workshop called “Lawns to Legumes: Turf Alternatives” will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at St. Louis Park City Hall. It will focus on alternatives to conventional grass turf that require less watering and fewer chemical inputs, with step-by-step instructions for establishing them. It will include information about pollinator-friendly lawns and Lawns to Legumes.
Both workshops are free for St. Louis Park residents or $15 each for nonresidents, with scholarships available upon request.
To register, visit bluethumb.org/event or call 651-699-2426.
