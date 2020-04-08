As Minnesotans, our grit, compassion, and resiliency are only a few of our best qualities. Now more than ever, these will help guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesotans are experiencing a number of challenges, and there are more likely to come in the days ahead. Even so, we are confident in Minnesotans’ ability to do what we need to do and help each other make it through. We can “flatten the curve” by washing our hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, practicing social distancing of 6 feet, and staying home if possible, especially if you are not feeling well. Minnesotans care about one another, and we help each other out in tough times.
At the Legislature, we’re continuing to work every day, every hour, closely with the Walz Administration, the Minnesota Senate and the Minnesota Department of Health to help the people of Minnesota navigate this public health crisis. The House and Senate have passed robust funding measures for emergency health care preparedness & response, including $21 million to the Department of Health to bolster vital public health responses to combat communicable/infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The Legislature also approved $200 million in investments that will be used by providers, including hospitals, clinics and others for costs related to planning, preparing, and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor has signed both measures into law.
As Minnesotans adjust to new challenges, our workers and businesses are experiencing a deep and sudden financial hardship. The Legislature has been working on solutions with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to protect economic security and provide relief for families. If you aren’t able to work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you could qualify for unemployment insurance benefits. Minnesotans are strongly encouraged to apply online at uimn.org (Sunday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to avoid long wait times.
Small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 can now apply online for low interest business loans at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. These are administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration can provide low-interest loans up to $2 million to small businesses and private nonprofits. These loans can go toward working capital to meet needs including payroll, accounts payable, and fixed debt payments that can’t be paid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature is working with the federal government on a variety of other emergency measures to help address this global pandemic. On the state level, we continue to work around the clock on proposals to keep long-term care and disability services running, preventing evictions and foreclosures, extending the tax filing deadline, providing additional child care provider support for first responders and health workers, forgiving expired driver’s licenses, and much more.
I’m always proud to be serving Plymouth in the Legislature, but I am especially proud of our community during this #COVID-19 pandemic. This time has demonstrated something we already knew: Minnesotans care about each other, and we’ll get through this together. All of us in the legislature will continue to work, from a safe distance, to prepare ourselves and help Minnesotans navigate this rapidly-evolving situation.
Rep. Ginny Klevorn represents House District 44A, which includes a portion of Plymouth. Contact her at 651-296-5511 or at rep.ginny.klevorn@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.