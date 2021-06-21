The Minnetonka Fire Department responded to a call June 18 at approximately 12:26 p.m., of an injured male construction worker inside Minnetonka’s Woodland Water Tower, along Hathaway Lane – near Excelsior Boulevard and Woodland Road. The water tower is currently undergoing routine service and rehabilitation.

Upon arrival at the scene, Minnetonka firefighters – along with the City of Edina’s Technical Rescue Team and the onsite construction crew safety team – were able to free the worker from his harness, at which time rescue teams attempted to resuscitate the man. Despite those efforts – which lasted more than 30 minutes and included a physician from Hennepin County Medical Center – the worker died from his injuries at the scene.

The man was identified as Albino Chavez Rubio, 50, of Texas.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rubio died of traumatic asphyxia when his torso became pinned between a cable-hoisted bucket and an elevated walkway in a water tower.

The accident is being investigated by Minnetonka Police and OSHA.

