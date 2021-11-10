Anne and Dana Frear passed away on the same day; Jan 28, 1975, at 9:15 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. respectively. She was 80 and he was 90. This might have been the end of Dana’s lifelong struggle to publish his manuscript, “The Comprehensive History of Minnetonka,” which is the only one in existence. But due to recent developments, it appears that Dana Frear’s dream will finally come to fruition 48 years after his passing.
Due to the reduction in the cost of publishing books with computers, and the generosity of the Minnesota Historical Society’s Legacy Grant program, the Minnetonka Historical Society has hired a professional writer to research the manuscript and prepare it for publication.
We are pleased to have secured the services of Curt Brown, who has written six books about Minnesota History and more than 350 weekly history articles in a row for the Sunday Star Tribune.
Dana Frear spent decades writing the manuscript at his home on McGinty Road next to the Historic Burwell house. He dictated the stories of 19th century Minnetonka to his wife, Anne, who typed the 380 pages into a manuscript with 25 chapters. The Minnetonka Historical Society finally transcribed the manuscript into a Word document last year, so now it is possible to search for his information about people and places all the way back to the 1850s.
The Frears owned the general store on Minnetonka Boulevard, by the Dairy Queen today, next to where the flour mills operated on Minnehaha Creek. Their store was also the Minnetonka Town Hall, the Sunday school, and the dance hall.
There were only a few hundred people in Minnetonka in the 1800s, mostly farmers and workers at the flour mills. So, the Frears learned about everything that was going on as they sold everyone their food and supplies. At this time Minnetonka Mills was a transportation hub between the Twin Cities and Lake Minnetonka where thousands of tourists rode steamboats up the Mississippi River to Minneapolis and then took a train to the closest access to the lake. Because of the mill dam on Minnehaha Creek, they could take a small steamboat from the Burwell House to Wayzata or Excelsior. So Dana, who was born in his lifelong house here in 1884, learned all the stories from his parents, Walter and Clara Chase Frear, who were married here in 1870 and ran the store.
Dana Frear was a college professor and the Minnesota State Agronomist until 1954. He spent his free time preserving the history of Minnetonka as described in this Minneapolis Tribune article about his endeavors from 1958.
“One of Dana W. Frear’s greatest delights is to go calling on Minnetonka township old-timers and mine historical information from them. That information is going into a history on which Frear already has spent 15 years of research and which he expects to have in book form in a couple of years. Publishing date is still questionable. It will cost a lot of money and involves considerable financial risk. However, it is comforting to know someone has taken the pains to set down the historical facts and fancies of one of Minnesota’s most colorful areas including more than 100 priceless pictures and if we are lucky maybe during this centennial year, we’ll be able to read it.”
Dana Frear was named an honorary historian of the city of Minnetonka upon completion of his manuscript in 1969 entitled “History of the First Hundred Years of Minnetonka Town.”
Hopefully, we will all be able to finally read it in the next couple of years.
Bill Jepson is past president of the Minnetonka Historical Society and current board member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.