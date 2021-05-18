Work on the nonprofit PLACE’s Via Sol project stopped this month amid cash-flow issues.

The Minneapolis organization informed St. Louis Park city staff of the stoppage in early May.

“PLACE indicated Via Sol is a fully-funded development funded through bonds and grants, and there are funds available for Via Sol construction to continue but a delay in distribution of funds has resulted in a temporary work stoppage,” St. Louis Park Senior Planner Jennifer Monson said in an email. “PLACE is working to resolve the issue. PLACE reports the building construction is 83% complete and indicated the building is anticipated to open in September 2021.”

The project is located southeast of the Wooddale Avenue and Highway 7 interchange. A PLACE plan to the south of the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line fell through before construction began due to funding problems. St. Louis Park earlier this year entered into a preliminary development agreement with Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. to redevelop that site with a plan that includes two six-story buildings.

The Via Sol plan includes 217 residential units in a five-story building, including eight live-work units. It also includes an anaerobic digester, greenhouse and bike shop.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments