The construction of the Cedar Lake Regional Trail underpass for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project will require closure of Wooddale Avenue South between the Highway 7 south frontage road and 36th Street in St. Louis Park for approximately one month, starting the week of May 4.
The detour will use Highways 7 and 100 and 36th Street as the posted route.
A neighborhood open house scheduled for April 14 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video that SWLRT officials put together in place of the open house is available at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NlRHhOeIRRM&feature=youtu.be.
Contact the SWLRT Hotline at 612-373-3933 with questions, comments or concerns. Sign up for weekly SWLRT updates at swlrt.org.
