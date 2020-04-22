Wooddale Avenue South closing for SWLRT project

Workers construct the box structure on the approach to what will become the Wooddale Avenue Trail underpass in St. Louis Park. Crews have been conducting piling and excavation work. The work has progressed to a point where they are ready to begin the full closure of Wooddale Avenue Thursday, April 23, and continue with these activities into the roadway. (Submitted photo)

The construction of the Cedar Lake Regional Trail underpass for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project will require closure of Wooddale Avenue South between the Highway 7 south frontage road and 36th Street in St. Louis Park for approximately one month, starting the week of May 4.

The detour will use Highways 7 and 100 and 36th Street as the posted route.

A neighborhood open house scheduled for April 14 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video that SWLRT officials put together in place of the open house is available at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NlRHhOeIRRM&amp;feature=youtu.be.

Contact the SWLRT Hotline at 612-373-3933 with questions, comments or concerns. Sign up for weekly SWLRT updates at swlrt.org.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments