The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park will host its next luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Union Congregational Church, 3700 Alabama Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
A luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting and a program by Kent Appeldoorn called “Party of One” with music from the 1950s and 1960s.
Lunch is $11. Reservations can be made by calling Jo Keedy at 952-928-8907 by Thursday, Jan. 30. The meal provided by Nelson’s Meat Market and Catering will be meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, a kale and broccoli salad, a dinner roll and Valentine cookies.
The event is open to all women from the community and surrounding communities. The club is focused on annual scholarship donations to St. Louis Park students. During its existence, the club’s contributions have totaled more than $160,000 in scholarships. The group also monetarily supports other projects benefiting schools and families.
Info: Deb Bohn, 952-546-7851, or Mary Obert, 952-546-4810
