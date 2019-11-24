The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park will host its holiday luncheon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Union Congregational Church, 3700 Alabama Ave. S. Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, strawberry pretzel squares and coffee will be served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting.

The program is holiday music provided by the St Louis Park High School choir directed by John Myszkowski. Attendees are reminded to wear a holiday sweater.

Lunch is $11 and reservations can be made by calling Jo Keedy at 952-928-8907 by Thursday, Nov. 28.

For more information, call Deb Bohn 952-546-7851.

