The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park is planning a luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the downstairs cafeteria of Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Todd Anderson, an Elvis impersonator, will provide entertainment.

The luncheon includes meat loaf, au gratin potatoes, a kale and broccoli salad, a dinner roll and Valentine cookies served by Nelson’s Catering for $11.

The deadline for luncheon reservations is Thursday, Jan. 27. Checks may be made out to Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park and mailed to Shirley Lindberg, 4140 Salem Ave., St. Louis Park, MN 55416.

For questions about reservations, call Lindberg at 952-922-2873. For other questions, call Deb Bohn at 952-546-7851.

Load comments