The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park will host live music with the Surf Cats singing class rock ‘n’ roll hits during its April luncheon.

The event will be April 5, in the downstairs cafeteria at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Doors open 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $11, with reservations due by March 29.

Checks may be made out to Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park and mailed to Shirley Lindberg, 4140 Salem Ave., St. Louis Park, MN 55416.

For payment questions, call Lindberg at 952-922-2873. For other questions, call Deb Bohn at 952-546-7851.

