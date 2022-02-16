The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park will host a luncheon March 1, in the downstairs cafeteria at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Ohno Sudo will speak about being Japanese American during World War II. According to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, Sudo was imprisoned in internment camps for more than three years as a child after President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order removing all people of Japanese ancestry from their homes on the West Coast. Her family moved to Minneapolis after the war, with her brother stationed at Ft. Snelling in the Military Intelligence Service Language School.
“After her retirement from teaching in the Minneapolis Public Schools, she has devoted her life to educating the public about the Japanese American incarceration, so history will not repeat itself,” according to the coalition’s online biography of Sudo.
Nelson’s Catering will provide corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, Irish soda bread and shamrock cookies for $11 per person. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, Feb. 22. Checks may be made out to the Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park and mailed to Shirley Lindberg, 4140 Salem Ave., St. Louis Park, MN 55416. For reservation questions, call Lindberg at 952-922-2873. For other questions, call Deb Bohn at 952-546-7851.
