The Woman’s Club of St. Louis Park will host its next luncheon Tuesday, March 10, at Union Congregational Church, 3700 Alabama Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting and a program, “Meet the Music Man,” by Tony Vierling and Michael Gruber.
Lunch is $11. Reservations can be made by calling Jo Keedy at 952-928-8907. The deadline is Thursday, March 5. The meal will be corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread and a shamrock cookie and coffee.
The event is open to all women from St. Louis Park and surrounding communities.
For more information, call Deb Bohn at 952-546-7851 or Mary Obert at 952-546-4810.
