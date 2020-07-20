There was a report of a female in a body of water 9:21 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park. St. Louis Park Police and Fire Department personnel rescued the woman from the water. She was breathing and did not need CPR. The woman had a history of mental health issues and was transported to the hospital, according to a city spokesperson. Hennepin County Sheriff Department Water Patrol Division also assisted and is the lead investigating agency. The incident did not occur at St. Louis Park’s Aquatic Park.
E-editions
Sun Sailor Sections / Magazines
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- My Jungle Gym to open in downtown Isanti
- Stillwater named best small town food scene by USA Today
- Eagan City Council approves affordable housing complex
- Black Lives Matter plants stakes in Edina
- Minnetonka passes indoor mask requirement
- St. Louis Park Council finalizes approvals for Union Park Flats
- Little Falls parents travel to India for son’s wedding
- Coon Rapids teen gets 22 years for Minneapolis murder
Images
Videos
Commented
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
- Letter: Vote in person (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.