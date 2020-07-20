There was a report of a female in a body of water 9:21 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park. St. Louis Park Police and Fire Department personnel rescued the woman from the water. She was breathing and did not need CPR. The woman had a history of mental health issues and was transported to the hospital, according to a city spokesperson. Hennepin County Sheriff Department Water Patrol Division also assisted and is the lead investigating agency. The incident did not occur at St. Louis Park’s Aquatic Park.

