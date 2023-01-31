Vehicles that park on sides of the street where banned may be towed
St. Louis Park has restricted parking to one side of the street in sections of the city.
“We can only throw the snow up so high and then it falls right back down to the street, so the streets are continuing to narrow no matter how hard we plow,” City Manager Kim Keller said during a January council meeting. “Some of these streets are so narrow that we’re having difficulty getting any kind of emergency vehicles through should they be needed. And we absolutely want people to be able to have full access to (Emergency Medical Services), fire services, as well as garbage trucks and plows and other city utilities.
A notice on the city website, stlouispark.org, adds, “Parking vehicles on a single side of the street only will help protect public safety by ensuring fire trucks and other emergency vehicles are able to access streets.”
Keller said the city would initially ticket illegally parked cars but could move on to towing them if needed.
A map is available at stlouisparkmn.gov/our-city/getting-around/parking-vehicle. However, the city is also posting signs on the side of each street on which parking is banned.
Restrictions began Jan. 20 but have no set end date.
“This parking restriction will remain in place as long as signs are posted,” the website states. “Vehicles that park on the side of the street posted as no parking may be ticketed and towed.”
It adds that parking will not be allowed on either side of a street during a city snow emergency, which the city can call at any time after or during “a significant snowfall,” which the city usually defines as 3 inches or more of snow. The city can also declare snow emergencies ahead of a storm forecast to drop at least 6 inches of snow.
“Timing, duration, intensity and estimated snow amount are factors in determining if a snow emergency is warranted ahead of the storm,” the website states.
Motorists cannot park vehicles on city streets until they are “plowed to the curb,” according to the website. They can also be ticketed and towed for parking within 50 feet of any unplowed area of a street.
Individuals can sign up for texts, emails or calls when a snow emergency is declared by signing up for the ParkAlert system. A link is available under “Snow emergencies” at stlouisparkmn.gov/our-city/getting-around/parking-vehicle. The website also includes a map with limited exemptions to snow emergency rules in which parking is permitted despite a declaration. Individuals may also call 952-924-2562 to inquire about exemptions.
St. Louis Park has implemented winter parking restrictions on an occasional basis. In some years, restrictions have not been called or they have been voluntary. However, they are mandatory this year.
Despite the occasional restrictions, the St. Louis Park City Council has narrowed some streets in recent years when approving roadwork. City planners often have expressed a desire to limit impervious surfaces to reduce stormwater runoff. However, the city often has added sidewalks that are impervious simultaneously. City planners have said narrower streets can calm traffic and improve conditions for pedestrians. Some of the streets the city has narrowed already have parking restricted to one side year-around.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
(File PHOTO BY Seth Rowe)
St. Louis Park has occasionally implemented winter parking restrictions when snowbanks restrict access for emergency vehicles, as seen in this file photo. This year, restrictions went into effect in parts of the city in January.
(Map by the city of St. Louis Park)
A St. Louis Park map shows areas in which parking is restricted to one side of the street as a result of snowfall. The sites are scattered throughout the city. Access to the map, which may be searched by address, is available at stlouisparkmn.gov/our-city/getting-around/parking-vehicle. Signs are also posted where restrictions apply.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.