The annual Winter Fun Day will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at Oak Hill Park, 3201 Rhode Island Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park Rotary Club, in partnership with St. Louis Park Recreation, is sponsoring the eighth annual free outdoor winter event at Oak Hill Park. Family-friendly activities include bonfires, sledding, snowshoeing, live music, raptor viewing, cocoa, hay rides, s’mores and more.
The goal of the event is to embrace the winter season and help families get outside and have fun. Winter Fun Day is free to attend, but there will be hot cocoa and raffle tickets with prizes for all ages for sale. Proceeds from the event fund the Rotary summer free concert series.
Professional Instruments Co. and Discover St. Louis Park are also sponsoring the event.
Activities will begin at Oak Hill Park at noon and run until about 4 p.m.
Further details are available at facebook.com/events/989913298036732.
