Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s “Winter Exhibition” will showcase a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculptures by more than a dozen artists, including David Hockney, Anish Kapoor, Melanie Pankau, Glenn Brown, Takashi Murakami, Betsy Alwin, Donald Sultan, Damien Hirst, Robert Motherwell, Patrick Hughes, HOTTEA, Carolyn Swiszcz, Austin Nash, Pamela Carberry, Sol LeWitt and Roy Lichtenstein.
The new art exhibition opens Saturday, Jan. 30, and will run through March 27 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.
The gallery is limiting the number of visitors and increasing cleaning measures due to COVID-19. The gallery is asking guests to wear masks and do their best to keep a distance of 6 feet from staff and fellow visitors.
Artwork can also be purchased via phone or email correspondence. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.
For more information, visit burnetart.com or call 952-473-8333.
