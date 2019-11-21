Vitality, sustainability of community exemplified through winners’ efforts
The city of Eden Prairie recognized Sustainable Eden Prairie Award winners at the Nov. 12 city council meeting.
The Sustainable Eden Prairie Award recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the overall vitality and sustainability of the community.
Energy
Eden Prairie residents Bruce and Peggy Kvam were honored in the energy category for designing and constructing their residence as a net-zero energy home. Key elements of their energy-efficient home include a photovoltaic (PV) solar array, closed cell spray foam insulation, ENERGY STAR appliances, smart home energy management system, electric water tank, triple-pane windows and additional energy-saving features. The Kvams’ home has also been recognized as a Zero Energy Ready Home by the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2019 Housing Innovation Awards.
Landscape
Angela Dunn was honored in the landscape category for diligently restoring her front yard to native plants, incorporating environmental benefits such as creating a habitat for pollinators, providing erosion control, enhancing biodiversity and reducing the use of pesticides that pollute waterways. Dunn also volunteers at the city’s park clean-up day events and donates native seeds to the local watershed district.
Waste
PROP Food Shelf was honored in the waste category for accepting about 2,300 pounds of perishable food each year from nine local grocery stores, food that would otherwise be sent to landfills. PROP redistributes 85% of that food to people in need. In June, PROP began composting organic waste by de-packaging the products and recycling the containers. PROP has also developed recycling stations in its office with signage to help staff choose the correct disposal method. PROP was also recognized last year for its efforts to divert waste from landfills by accepting donations for resale and reuse.
Water
Jen Heyer was honored in the water category for her commitment to public education on the importance of water quality and water conservation being essential to the health of our community and our environment. Heyer is a teacher at Eden Prairie’s Cedar Ridge Elementary and creator of Heyer Learning. She received the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators awarded in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for her Wilderness Wednesday program, an outdoor-based environmental education program for children. Her classrooms have also participated in the city’s Adopt-a-Storm-Drain volunteer program to help protect our waterways by clearing storm drains of debris and litter.
This award program aligns with Sustainable Eden Prairie, an ongoing effort focusing on education and implementation of sustainable practices to protect the environment and natural resources our community enjoys.
The four nomination categories reflect the initiative’s focus areas – energy, landscape, waste and water.
Info: edenprairie.org/SustainableAward
– Contributed by the city of Eden Prairie
