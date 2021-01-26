Over the past month, Eden Prairie youth participated in the city’s first-ever Martin Luther King, Jr. Words in Action contest. The contest committee selected four winners
The winners for the age 12 and under category were Siri Manikonda for writing and Shaunya Kumar for visual art. See their entries at trimurl.co/WjfSqt and trimurl.co/ceiwUR.
The winners for the ages 13-18 category were Miriam Marsan and Leah Quintero for writing. See their entries at trimurl.co/1B8Mgv and trimurl.co/kCHEAK.
Each of the winner received a cash prize and as featured in a presentation at the City Council’s Jan. 19 meeting.
