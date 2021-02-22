House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler joined other legislators Feb. 18 in announcing an effort to make driver’s licenses in the state available for drivers regardless of immigration status.
“All Minnesotans should be able to work, live and take care of their families, but COVID-19 is making it even harder for workers and families to just get by,” said Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s chief author. “Providing a driver’s license to everyone who can pass a test and buy insurance will improve public safety for everyone, help the state economy, and treat our immigrant communities with dignity and respect. Immigrants come here for the promise of freedom and opportunity, and they contribute to the culture, economy, and community of our state. They are bold, brave, and hard working; and they are among the people who have sacrificed and risked the most to keep all of us healthy and safe during the pandemic.”
Supporters say the legislation would restore the state’s system prior to 2003, when the law changed to bar undocumented immigrants from obtaining legal driver’s licenses.
The Minnesota House passed a previous version of the legislation in 2019. However, the bill has not cleared the Minnesota Senate in the past.
