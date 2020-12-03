House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who represents Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Plymouth and Medicine Lake in the Minnesota House of Representatives, has weighed in on a revised state budget update.
Minnesota Management and Budget released the November Economic Forecast Dec. 1, with the revision showing a projected $641 million surplus in the current two-year state budgeting period and a $1.273 billion shortfall in the following biennium.
The forecast includes inflation on the revenue side and excludes it on the spending side in several key areas, House DFLers noted. Inflation is estimated to be $1.3 billion in the next biennium, which could roughly double the budget shortfall. Minnesota currently has $350 million in the state’s cash flow account and nearly $2.4 billion in the budget reserves.
“Today’s forecast is further evidence that Minnesota has the resources to invest in our people and provide economic opportunity for everyone. We only need the will to act,” said Winkler, a DFL Party member who resides in Golden Valley. “We need to focus our efforts to help working families, small businesses and Minnesotans hit the hardest by this pandemic – not corporations, the wealthy, and well-connected who are still doing very well.”
DFLers and House Republicans have each released plans to provide more economic support during the pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz has said he would call a special session if legislative leaders are able to reach an agreement.
