WOTN sweepstakes #1

Wings of the North air museum’s board member John Bormes pulls the winning ticket for the first 2021 sweepstakes drawing, held Saturday, July 10. Rebecca Fritz, of Shakopee, won a handheld two-way aviation radio valued at $200. The Eden Prairie museum’s next drawing will be held Saturday, July 24, for an aviation headset valued at $525. Additional drawings will be held every two weeks until the final Grand Prize drawing Saturday, Sept. 18, when the winner can choose between either a 1941 Piper Cub Cruiser airplane or $30,000 cash. Visit the sweepstakes tab at wotn.org and buy entries for $50 each. The official rules are also available on the website.

