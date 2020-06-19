Wine on Wayzata Bay, a fundraising event in support of Wayzata Sailing, will move online this year due to ongoing limits for public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be a free Facebook virtual event 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. The 30-minute online event will include a raffle for a cash prize and sailboat bags of wine.

To purchase $20 raffle tickets, call or text Kathy Arendt at 612-810-0699 or email wineonwayzatabay@gmail.com.

For more information and a link to the Facebook event page, visit wayzatasailing.org/calendar/wowb-2.

