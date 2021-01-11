Willow Creek Nutrition opened in November and will celebrate with a grand opening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
“I am so thrilled to open an Herbalife Nutrition Club in Plymouth so that I can continue to serve these delicious and healthy meal replacement shakes and energizing teas to our awesome community,” said Ula Thao, owner of Willow Creek Nutrition.
The shake and tea shop is at 20 Nathan Ln. N. in the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Plymouth.
Four years ago, Thao was introduced to Herbalife meal replacement protein shakes and teas, helping her lose 40 pounds.
Since then, it’s been her dream to open her own nutrition club “to help others educate them about nutrition to hit their target goals,” she said. She explained that the shakes are an option for a meal replacement because they have 21 essential vitamins and minerals per shake and offer 24 grams of protein but only 200 calories.
Willow Creek can mix and match flavors giving 70 options for shakes and 30 flavors for teas. They can also be made hot or cold depending on preference.
Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
