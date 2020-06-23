Williston Fitness Center now open with modifications

The Williston Fitness Center has partially reopened with modifications. The facility is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF MINNETONKA)

In light of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent order easing restrictions on gym facilities, Williston Fitness Center in Minnetonka has partially reopened with these modifications:

• The facility is open: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Safety guidelines have been implemented. All members must follow the guidelines when in the facility.

During this initial phase, the fitness room, group fitness studios (reservation only), the pool (lap swim only; registration required), tennis courts and locker rooms will be available, and in a limited capacity. State guidelines will dictate the expansion of this list.

• All staff will wear masks, maintain 6-feet of distance and strictly follow CDC guidelines as they resume in-person interaction.

• Plexiglas barriers and extra hand sanitizing stations have been installed where appropriate.

• Additional staff will be on-site to sanitize equipment each day.

