Minnetonka ballot

A sample ranked-choice ballot for the City of Minnetonka.

Minnetonka residents voted in the first city election using ranked-choice voting.

Mayor Brad Wiersum

With 100% of the ballots counted, Brad Wiersum has been re-elected mayor of Minnetonka, having received 62.61 % a majority (50% + 1) of the votes in the first round, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

His contender, John Kuhl had 37.2% of votes in the first round.

Deb Calvert

In the council race for Seat A, incumbent Deb Calvert was re-elected with 54.51% of the votes in the first round.

Since no candidate won a majority (50% + 1) in the first round for Seat B, city elections staff will begin the tabulation process Wednesday, Nov. 3 to determine a winner.

Round-by-round results will be posted once they are finalized. The city council will canvass these results at a meeting Monday, Nov. 8.

