Minnetonka residents voted in the first city election using ranked-choice voting.
With 100% of the ballots counted, Brad Wiersum has been re-elected mayor of Minnetonka, having won a majority ( 50% +1) of first choice preferences with 6,897 votes for 62.61%.
His contender, John Kuhl had 37.2% of votes in the first round.
In the council race for Seat A, incumbent Deb Calvert was re-elected, winning a majority (50% +1) of first choice preferences with 5,881 votes for 54.51%.
Since no candidate won a majority (50% + 1) in the first round for Seat B, city elections staff began the tabulation process the following day to determine a winner.
After four rounds of tabulations, Kimberly Wilburn was declared the winner with a total of 5,205 votes for 51.07%.
The city council will canvass these results at a meeting Monday, Nov. 8.
