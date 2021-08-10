Eight Wayzata High School football players recently made lifelong memories for about 30 8-year-old kids during a birthday party celebration. Eli Gensler of Plymouth wished for his 8th birthday party that he could have “real life” high school football players play ball with him and his friends. His father, Marc, asked around on the Nextdoor app and Wayzata High player Julian Alfaro Diedrich responded. “He said he was on the football team and that they’d be happy to make a kid’s dream come true,” Marc said. “I couldn’t believe his generosity.” The Wayzata High School football players who volunteered their time were Brett Kelezenberg, Eli Lenort, Zack Anderson, Jaxon Nelson, Carson Bitzer, Julian Alfaro Diedrich, Myles Gundgovi and Keyuandre Watkins. “This is truly a pay-it-forward scenario and I’m confident the 8-year-olds at the party will one day be happy to volunteer their time to make a kid’s wishes come true,” Marc said.
