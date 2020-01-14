Have you ever wondered who lowers the city of Eden Prairie’s flags to half-staff to honor the death of a dignitary or a national holiday?
Since 2005, that task has been undertaken by the Reserve Unit Color Guard, a group of volunteers who are committed to ensuring that the flag lowering and raising ceremonies are conducted with dignity and professionalism.
The color guard ensures that all city flags are raised, lowered and displayed in accordance with proper flag etiquette and protocols at 10 municipal locations: City center, the four fire stations, the community center, senior center, public works, water treatment plant and veteran’s memorial. Because most details require that flags be lowered prior to sunrise, the reserves are usually outside, in their uniforms, in the dark of early morning and then again at sunset, raising and lowering the flags.
While some events are known ahead of time – such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day – others arise relatively at the last minute, such as the death of a U.S. soldier or dignitary.
In 2019, the color guard volunteered 91 hours while executing 18 proclamations.
Since November 2005, the reserves have spent more than 2,200 hours performing 272 color guard ceremonies.
