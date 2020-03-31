Picture this: A family gathers at the kitchen table for an online worship service, praying and singing songs together.
Why families need to resort to worship in their kitchens instead of their churches is obvious. These COVID-19-driven times have infiltrated, infected and affected every corner of our lives. Faith is not excluded.
While the family members’ voices may be bouncing off kitchen walls and dissipating into the pancake- and bacon-soaked aroma of their homes, the message of hope, faith and connectedness continues, though in different ways.
For Pastor Becky Jo Messenbrink, the lead pastor at Eden Prairie Methodist Church, the logistical and spiritual challenges presented on a daily basis are “both exhausting and exhilarating,” she said.
It’s been exhausting because, with each day, there are so many things to learn and “that takes a great deal of energy and time,” she said.
However, there is the flip side.
“This ministry is also exhilarating!” she exclaimed. “We are learning new ways to be the community of faith that has the potential to increase our ability to reach people now and in the future.”
Messenbrink, with 25 years of ministerial experience, said that unique adjustments have been made to continue their work – much of is in a shift to online experiences.
Even before in-person worship and activities were suspended, the church began with individual communion servings and eliminating handshaking. Changes were also made in how they served food and cleaned the facility.
When it became clear that worship services and activities could no longer be held, the church began recording services and posting to its website. The children’s ministry developed a Facebook page and youth groups began meeting through online apps.
Also being delivered online are Bible studies and discussion groups. Specific events, however, have had to be canceled. That included the Easter Festival traditionally on the Saturday before Easter. Other events will be hosted in ways that don’t require large groups.
Because the church has been developing alternative ways for members of the congregation to contribute, the shutdown of services may not have a negative financial effect. Those alternatives include electronic transfers and other methods of online contributions.
“It’s too early to say if there will be a financial impact to our congregation, but our experience is that folks are generous, especially in times of need,” the pastor said.
Members of the congregation have also addressed the needs of shut-ins and those who may be ill.
“A large group of members is involved in a shepherding ministry ... making connections and praying with them ...,” the pastor said. “Our youngest families are partnering with our oldest, sending notes and pictures and making phone calls to help them know how loved they are.”
In addition to members from Eden Prairie, the church’s congregation includes members from Hopkins, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Savage and Lakeville. Working together, the members of the congregation have vowed to come through the pandemic together and stronger.
“Our members are really stepping up to continue to grow our community of faith. ... It’s amazing to engage people in this new way of ministry and watching people step up to lead. God is definitely at work, and that is exhilarating!” she said.
For news about upcoming Holy Week activities, visitprairiechurch.org.
Excelsior United Methodist Church
Excelsior United Methodist Church has been using Facebook live to broadcast its services, the Rev. Brooke Heerwald Steiner said. Now, only a core group of people are present in the church including herself as the lead pastor, an organist, an assisting pastor and her daughter, who reads the scriptures.
The church moved its services from a private to a public Facebook group. This increased the number of people who tuned in. The public video had about 115 unique viewers, but people are watching with their families so she estimates around 200 people saw it, Heerwald Steiner said.
There is a benefit to online services because people who don’t normally attend services or don’t live close enough to the church can still watch, she said. Families can share the service with their family and friends who might live out of state.
Excelsior United Church plans to stream Palm and Easter Sunday services for its members. The plan for the services is still in the works, she said. Leaders want to set up a pick-up location outside the church for members to get palms for Palm Sunday.
Heerwald Steiner wants to get creative with the service for the big upcoming holidays. She’s considering dressing her golden retriever up as a donkey because Jesus rode on one in the Palm Sunday story. The church is planning activity packets to mail families for Easter, she said. The packet would include activities and worksheets for children.
A part of the Easter season at the church is Easter flowers. Members of the church put in orders for flowers, which are set up in a colorful display during the service. Afterward, families can take flowers home. The church is postponing the Easter flowers to when COVID-19 concerns pass.
The church is continuing to host monthly community lunches. Volunteers used to make the food, but now the church is ordering food and packaging it to go. People can drive up to the church and request as many meals as they need.
The church is continuing to run its food shelf twice a month during its regular times, which is also a drive-up fashion.
For more information about Excelsior United Methodist Church, visit excelsiorumc.org.
Adath Jeshrun, Minnetonka
The Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka has also gone virtual.
Adath’s Virtual Daily Minyan using the Zoom video conferencing software functions as minyan (service) always has – as a place where people can check in with each other morning and evening, according to a statement by the congregation’s leaders. The members can pray together and recite Kaddish. It does not include a Torah reading but does include words of Torah.
The congregational leaders are finding that the daily minyan is a time for prayer, reflection and connection. With 40-50 participants each day, twice a day, they find community in this difficult time.
Looking toward Passover, which begins Wednesday, April 8, Adath will share resources that connect with congregants in different settings, from a message from its clergy to learning how to lead a seder.
While the leaders know they can’t move every emotion online, as people grieve the change of routine and uncertainty of the moment, they remain committed to being present for one another and remaining Adath Jeshurun, a gathering of the righteous from its youngest learners to its oldest congregants.
For more information on Adath and the online offerings, visit adathjeshurun.org.
