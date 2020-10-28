St. Louis Park and Hopkins voters will vote for U.S. president, U.S. senator, legislative races and judicial races during the General Election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
All precinct polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Find a polling place by going to sos.state.mn.us. Some polling places may have changed this year.
Minnesotans eligible to vote can cast ballots early for the general election by voting absentee through the mail or in person.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Hennepin County within seven days of the election date to be counted.
In-person absentee voting is also available. In Hopkins, residents will be able to vote early through Monday, Nov. 2, in person at City Hall, 1010 First St. S.
In St. Louis Park, residents can vote early through Nov. 2, at City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
In both cities, hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 30. Extended hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters in Hennepin County can also cast ballots early at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
A ballot drop-off service is available outside of the main entrance to St. Louis Park City Hall for ballots received by residents of the city through the mail. The service is only available during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The drop-off station is staffed during these hours by an election worker.
Hopkins is accepting ballots received by city residents by mail during the same hours as in-person voting and until 3 p.m. Election Day at Hopkins City Hall. Residents will need to follow policies regarding face covering and social distancing to enter the building.
A drive-through drop-off site is available for all Hennepin County voters at 625 Fourth Ave. S. in Minneapolis. Ballots received through the mail can be dropped off at the drive-through site 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Election staff will meet voters at their vehicles.
Absentee ballots may not be dropped off at precinct polling locations on Election Day.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: sos.state.mn.us/election-results.
The local election results will be available at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as the results are tabulated and available from the Secretary of State.
On the ballots
Leading off the ballot, voters can each mark a ballot for the presidential race. Donald Trump, of the Republican Party, is running against Joseph Biden, of the Democratic Party. Several other candidates will also be on the ballot.
Running in the U.S. Senate race are Kevin O’Connor, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party; Oliver Steinberg of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party; Jason Lewis, of the Republican Party; and Tina Smith, of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
In the 5th Congressional District, which includes both St. Louis Park and Hopkins, Michael Moore, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party; Lacy Johnson, of the Republican Party; and Ilhan Omar of the DFL Party are running.
At the legislative level, Republican Bryan Björnson and DFLer Ron Latz are facing off in Senate District 46, which also includes both Hopkins and St. Louis Park.
Republican Anne Taylor and DFLer Ryan Winkler are competing in House District 46A, which includes a northern section of St. Louis Park.
Republican Melissa Moore and DFLer Cheryl Youakim are facing each other in House District 46B, which includes Hopkins and a southern section of St. Louis Park.
Hopkins voters will help determine the winner of a nonpartisan Hennepin County Board of Commissioners District 6 race featuring Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins, and Dario Anselmo, of Edina.
Additionally, some ballots will include a seat on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners. In District 3, Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, seeks to continue representing the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park Precincts W1-O and W1-R, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins Precinct 2, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony and St. Louis Park.
Most judicial races on the ballot are uncontested, but Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen faces a challenge from Michelle MacDonald.
Voter guides for the U.S. House, Hennepin County and legislative races are available at sailor.mnsun.com.
To be eligible to vote in Minnesota, a person must be at least 18 years old on Election Day; be a citizen of the United States; have resided in Minnesota for 20 days immediately preceding Election Day; have any felony conviction record discharged, expired or completed; not be under court-ordered guardianship where a court has revoked your voting rights; and not have been ruled legally incompetent by a court of law.
Info: sos.state.mn.us or 877-600-8683 (VOTE); hennepin.us/residents#elections, HC.Vote@hennepin.us or 612-348-5151
