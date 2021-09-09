Westwood Hills Nature Center will mark its 40th anniversary 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26.
The event will feature live animal programs, puppet shows, facility tours and live music.
The event is free, but preregistration is required. Westwood Hills Nature Center is located at 8300 W. Franklin Ave., St. Louis Park.
Visit stlouispark.org/events for more information and a link to register.
