A gourmet market has opened at Westside Wine & Spirits in Texa-Tonka Shopping Center in St. Louis Park, with its liquor store scheduled to open Dec. 21.
The store features specialty products on one side, including a tasting bar area, and a gourmet market on the other side that includes pre-packaged cheese, charcuterie fixings and ready-to-go menu items.
Co-owners Alex and Tom Schoenberger, a wife and husband duo and St. Louis Park locals for the past 12 years, met while working at McCormick & Schmick’s in the early 2000s. A restauranteur and industry veteran, Tom Schoenberger has worked for the Golden Valley Country Club as the director of food and beverage and has been general manager for Herbie’s on the Park and City Works. He has worked as a multi-unit manager for Parasole Restaurant Holdings, Inc., working closely with Chino Latino, Libertine, Uptown Cafeteria, Il Gatto and others. He received his sommelier certification while at Wild Ginger in Seattle earlier in his career.
The Westside gourmet market is initially selling holiday boards with meats, cheeses and jams. Goods range from olive oil and pasta to wild rice and crackers. In the coming months, the gourmet market will add ready-to-go menu items, including sandwiches.
Westside Wine & Spirits liquor store will include blue cabinets for high-end brands, from tequila to Bordeaux. The store is located at 8016 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.