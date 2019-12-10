The West Suburban Grief Coalition provides caring support and education for all adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. The coalition meets 4:30-6 p.m. every Thursday at Messiah Church, 17805 Highway 6, Plymouth.

Speakers are scheduled for each meeting to provide guidance and helpful suggestions on dealing with grief. The speakers are followed by group discussion and healing sessions.

The winter session is scheduled through Feb. 27, and can be reviewed at westsuburbangriefmn.org/speaker-schedule. All people seeking support in grief are invited to any meeting.

Load comments