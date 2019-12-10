The West Suburban Grief Coalition provides caring support and education for all adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. The coalition meets 4:30-6 p.m. every Thursday at Messiah Church, 17805 Highway 6, Plymouth.
Speakers are scheduled for each meeting to provide guidance and helpful suggestions on dealing with grief. The speakers are followed by group discussion and healing sessions.
The winter session is scheduled through Feb. 27, and can be reviewed at westsuburbangriefmn.org/speaker-schedule. All people seeking support in grief are invited to any meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.