The West Suburban Grief Coalition provides caring grief support and education for all adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. The coalition will meet 4:30-6 p.m. every Thursday afternoon through May 28 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road.
Speakers are scheduled for each meeting to provide guidance and helpful suggestions on dealing with grief. The speakers are followed by group discussion and healing sessions.
The next meeting will be Thursday, March 12, with speaker Nancy Jo Sullivan on the topic “Grief is Where the Heart is: Embracing the Healing Power of Hope.”
Speaker Julie Ditzler will present “The Present and Ongoing Grief Process” Thursday, March 19.
The speakers and schedule can be found at westsuburbangriefmn.org/speaker-schedule/. All people seeking support in the grief of a loved one are invited to attend any meeting.
